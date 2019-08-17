Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France's Richard Gasquet defeated Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the ATP Cincinnati Masters semi-finals Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

France's Gasquet reaches Cincinnati semifinal; ill Nishioka withdraws

By Rob Carr
CINCINNATI

France's Richard Gasquet captured his first ATP Masters Series quarterfinal victory in six years on Friday, defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-2 at Cincinnati.

The 33-year-old Frenchman had not won at this stage of so highly rated an event since 2013 at Miami, having dropped his past seven ATP Masters quarter-finals.

Gasquet will play for a spot in the final against Belgian 16th seed David Goffin, who advanced by walkover against Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka, who could not take the court due to illness.

Gasquet earned revenge for a loss he took to Bautista Agut last week in Montreal, with the Spaniard having won four of their five previous encounters.

But the Frenchman, who underwent groin hernia surgery in January, came good at his 13th appearance in Cincinnati.

"It was a great win beating Roberto," Gasquet said. "I had to stop six months at the start of this year. I was a little scared to come back to the tour, but I'm happy to be here fighting. I don't have so many more years left to play.

"It's crazy for me to reach my first (Cincinnati) semifinal at this age."

In women's action, Australia's Ashleigh Barty engineered her second comeback in as many days with the top seed overhauling Maria Sakkari 5-7, 6-2, 6-0. Barty has a chance to return to the world number one position she held last week if she reaches Sunday's final after booking a semifinal spot Saturday against either Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova or Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

