France and All Blacks clash in tip-top shape before second-rate 2025 tour

France's Antoine Dupont holds a ball as he warms-up for the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between France and Japan at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

rugby union

By FOSTER NIUMATA

France against New Zealand before a sold-out Stade de France under lights on Saturday could be the last competitive rugby test between them for a while.

The French are set for a three-test tour of New Zealand next July but have already decided they're sending a second-string squad. It's not a surprise. France deliberately dispatched weakened squads to Argentina this year, Japan in 2022, and Australia in 2021. It won only the Japan series.

French federation officials agreed with the clubs last month that players in the Top 14 club final on June 28 will not go to All Blacks country, where the test series starts a week later.

The last Top 14 final featured Toulouse and Bordeaux, who have 19 players in the France squad, 10 of whom are in the matchday 23 on Saturday, including captain Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Peato Mauvaka.

Dupont and France are expected to give New Zealand a sterner test than Ireland did last week merely for the fact that, unlike Ireland, they had a cobweb-blowing runout, stomping Japan 52-12 at Stade de France.

The test was Dupont's first since the home Rugby World Cup 13 months ago. France's poster boy timed out from test rugby to win the Paris Olympic sevens gold medal.

Against Japan, the captain set up a couple of tries, made a couple of behind-the-back passes and came off after 65 minutes, after which France didn't score again. He's had an eventful week; sick on Tuesday, 28th birthday on Friday, and due respect from New Zealand in between. Defense coach Scott Hansen called him the master, phenomenal, and superstar.

Dupont opposed Aaron Smith in his three previous New Zealand games — including the 27-13 World Cup pool win — and will face Smith's heir Cam Roigard for the first time. Roigard also had a long gap between tests after the World Cup, enforced by a six-month knee injury.

He and Cortez Ratima have helped steer New Zealand to wins against Ireland ( 23-13 ) and England ( 24-22 ) this month.

“We all love seeing the All Blacks playing like that as rugby fans,” Dupont says. “Their physicality across the team was remarkable over the past two weekends, more so than their individualities. It's up to us to raise our level to respond to the threat that's coming.”

Prolific try-scorer Damian Penaud was still too ill but France has plugged in Gabin Villiere, flanker Paul Boudehent after two tries against Japan off the bench, midfield general Gael Fickou, and Romain Buros, the Bordeaux fullback who will debut at 27. They can equal their best win streak against the All Blacks, three, across 1994-95.

“I'm expecting everything (the All Blacks) do will cause us problems,” France coach Fabien Galthié says. “They've hit their stride and are in their fifth month of competition. They're settling the score now after some difficult seasons. They want to get the world leadership back and they're capable of responding to all forms of rugby. It's a huge and fantastic challenge.”

New Zealand made the big call to restore Beauden Barrett at flyhalf ahead of Damian McKenzie, whose assured performance in the role against Ireland earned him man of the match.

Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor, a combined 225 caps, missed Ireland because of head injuries and have come straight back in, dropping McKenzie and Asafo Aumua to the bench.

“It's a great discussion to have when you've got two 10s in form, both good tacticians, both kicking well,” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson says. “The one thing about D-Mac (McKenzie) is he's probably the best off the bench in the world. He can change the game.”

Sam Cane's head injury forced a back row shuffle to accommodate blindside flanker Samipeni Finau. Ardie Savea will start on the openside for the first time in three years and the revelatory Wallace Sititi will move to his preferred position at No. 8.

“Circumstances have led to this,” Robertson says, “but it's something we’ve looked at for this year and now’s the time.”

The trio and Roigard have one of the hardest jobs in rugby — shutting down Dupont.

“He's gone across and won Olympic gold. Toulouse, they're champions. There's a common denominator, and that's him,” Savea says. “If we don't front physically against a big French pack then we allow Antoine Dupont to run the show.”

