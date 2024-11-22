France and Pumas looking to sign off in style

French players celebrate following the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between France and All Blacks at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

rugby union

One thing is certain for Fabien Galthie’s France this autumn. Nothing is certain.

Since the start of the autumn tests, the coach has not hesitated to leave out established stars, and so far this has worked well. France takes on Argentina in their final test of the year on Friday at Stade de France on the back of victories against Japan and New Zealand.

Stalwart players have been sacrificed this month one after another for the good of the team. Gael Fickou was benched against Japan and Matthieu Jalibert was benched against the All Blacks, then refused to accept it and left the squad. It's Gregory Alldritt's turn to pay the price of Galthie's rotation policy.

The No. 8 was not even in the matchday 23 facing the Pumas after Galthie made four changes.

Galthie reasoned he's trying to create depth and more experience ahead of the Six Nations and more in mind of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

“There is no polemics,” he says. “The players left out, at least Fickou, did not seem to take it personally.”

Fickou joked, “I was a bit cold on the bench. That’s what group life is all about. You can’t play every game. There are also some great players in my position who are growing and who have talent. It’s up to me to be good enough to stay here.”

In any case, competition for places is paying dividends. A year after its brokenhearted exit in the quarterfinals of its home Rugby World Cup at the hands of South Africa and following a summer tour of South America marred by off-field controversies, France is back in form.

Beating New Zealand 30-29 last weekend, with talismanic captain Antoine Dupont aboard in his second test of the year, was a statement that France is a serious threat again.

France and the Pumas split a series in Argentina in July, the Pumas winning the last match 33-25. But the Pumas have not beaten Les Tricolores in France for 10 years.

Unlike Galthie, Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi is bidding on continuity since taking charge. His Pumas have thrashed Italy 57-17 and lost to Ireland 22-19. Contepomi has made just one change to his starters, with Gonzalo Garcia at scrumhalf for fresh legs on Friday night.

They have also been bolstered in the reserves by the return for the first time this month of flanker Marcos Kremer from a knee injury and wing Mateo Carreras, who became a father. They started both tests against France in July.

Kremer and Carreras also are among 10 Pumas who play for clubs in France.

“We have to look at our shirt and from there put it where it deserves, regardless of the opponent,” Carreras said. "The extra spice of it being France gives us that desire to go out and win. The connection in defense is going to be key. We have to keep the ball a lot and maintain discipline.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.