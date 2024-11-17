France beat All Blacks for record-tying third straight time

France's Thomas Ramos, right, celebrates with teammate Alexandre Roumat after winning the Autumn Nations series rugby union match against the All Blacks at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

rugby union

By JEROME PUGMIRE

France shook off a slow start to beat New Zealand 30-29 for a record-tying third straight time in a bruising autumn rugby test at Stade de France on Saturday.

The French matched their best winning streak against the All Blacks from 1994-95 in a breathless game that lived up to the hype. The 27 turnovers were testament to ferocious defense on both sides.

“This win will do us a lot of good, that's for sure. It's a prestigious win,” France coach Fabien Galthié said. “The good thing is that the players showed a great spirit, even when they were struggling.”

New Zealand shot out to 14-3 and 17-10 by halftime. But France flipped the momentum in the new half with converted tries by flanker Paul Boudehent and wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, which was the turning point. They sent France ahead 24-17.

From there, France's defense tightened up and New Zealand ball-carriers weren't quite making the meters they were chewing up in the first half. France missed 34 tackles but ended up making 211, 100 more than New Zealand.

France's Thomas Ramos and New Zealand replacement Damian McKenzie traded penalties to the end with the All Blacks always chasing, and within one point with five minutes to go. But they couldn't get out of their half.

“It gives you a lot of confidence to beat a great side like this, especially considering the form they were in and they players they have,” France captain Antoine Dupont said. “There were a lot of times when we were struggling in defense. But we didn't panic (when we were behind) because we knew we could turn things around.”

The commitment was evident from the second minute when All Blacks flanker Samipeni Finau's head collided with France prop Tevita Tatafu's knee. Finau came off and Tatafu endured only a little longer.

Finau's replacement, Peter Lakai, scored the opening try after Ardie Savea bowled over three defenders. The New Zealand scrum was the platform for its second try, when scrumhalf Cam Roigard stopped No. 8 Grégory Alldritt, stole his intended pass to Dupont and scooted in.

Dupont made little impact until the 33rd when France phases narrowed New Zealand and he picked out Ramos to send fullback Romain Buros over for a try on debut.

Boudehent’s brace of second-half tries in the 52-12 win against Japan last Saturday earned him a start and his try from a lineout maul in the 44th tied the score.

New Zealand swung back onto attack but a dropped pass on halfway was collected by Ramos who kicked upfield. Bielle-Biarrey then gassed two All Blacks to the ball and scored the decisive try.

France never trailed again.

“We are extremely disappointed,” Savea said. "We put ourselves right in there to win the game but we made silly mistakes and turned the ball over and a quality side will punish you, which they did. Pretty gutted.

“You have to credit them (for their second half performance). We felt like we were in control and we were pretty accurate in the first half. In the second half we just let them into the game. They applied pressure on us and we could not handle it.”

Ramos shot six for six at the posts, while McKenzie went four for four after taking over from Beauden Barrett.

France has won the last three contests with the All Blacks all in the Stade de France; 40-25 in autumn 2021 and 27-13 in the Rugby World Cup opener 14 months ago.

“It's done, it's in writing now. They've come here three times and each time they were difficult games," Galthié said. "It's a great satisfaction.”

The defeat was New Zealand's first on its northern tour after beating Japan, England and Ireland. The All Blacks move on to Italy while France hosts Argentina next Friday.

