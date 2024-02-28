France center Danty will miss rest of Six Nations after five-week ban

rugby union

France center Jonathan Danty was suspended for five weeks on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the Six Nations.

Danty was red-carded for an upright head-on-head tackle during the game against Italy on Saturday in Lille. France led 10-3 at the time and ended up drawing 13-13.

He admitted his reckless tackle was worthy of a red card at his disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

The judiciary added a week to his sanction because of his disciplinary record: This was his second red of the season after he was sent off in December while playing for his La Rochelle club.

Danty will miss France's remaining Six Nations games at Wales in two weeks, followed by the home closer against England. He will also miss three club games, although it could be reduced to two if he completes World Rugby's tackle school.

