APTOPIX Irak England Soccer U20
England's Samuel Edozie, front, runs with the ball as Iraq's goalkeeper Hussein Hasan tries to stop him during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
soccer

France crashes out at Under-20 World Cup; England secures top of group

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

France crashed out of the Under-20 World Cup on Sunday despite a 3-1 group stage win against Honduras. The French lost their first two matches in Group F, from which Gambia and South Korea advanced to the knockout stage.

France, playing most of the match in La Plata down to 10 men, needed only one more goal to take Tunisia's spot in the round-of-16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, but fell short.

Ousmane Camara was sent off in the 13th minute and Odin Ramos opened the scoring for Honduras two minutes later with a free kick that resulted from the Frenchman's crude tackle. Starlet Alan Virginius still gave the French a turnaround with goals in the 41st and 60th minutes. Feliz Nzouango found the back of the net in the 77th minute, but France failed to add a fourth against an exhausted Honduran team.

Gambia and South Korea drew 0-0 in the other match of the group. The African team will face Uruguay in the next stage, while the Asian side will take on Ecuador.

Earlier, England secured top spot in Group E with a 0-0 draw against Iraq.

Uruguay finished second thanks to a 1-0 win over Tunisia with an injury-time goal from the spot. Thanks to France's failure, Tunisia will advance and face Brazil in the next round.

England faces Italy in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

England wasted a chance to score from the spot in the first half when Iraq goalkeeper Hussein Hasan saved a penalty taken by Harvey Vale.

“It will be tough, but we know them well,” Vale said about Italy after the match.

Franco Gonzalez scored late for Uruguay.

