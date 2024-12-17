France judo star Riner returns to competition after Olympic heroics

judo

Five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner will return to competition in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in Paris on February 2, the French Judo Federation announced Monday.

Riner has not fought since the Paris Games last summer, where he won a third individual Olympic heavyweight title (+100 kg) and a second team gold.

The 35-year-old, who has said he wants to continue his career until the Los Angeles Games in 2028, is the title holder in Paris. He won there last year for a record eighth time.

Other Paris Olympic medalists competing include Clarisse Agbegnenou, who had to settle for individual bronze after gold in Tokyo in 2021. The six-time world champion appears in -70 kg, and not in her usual category of -63 kg.

Surprise Olympic silver medalist Joan-Benjamin Gaba, one of the heroes of the team final against Japan, will also be present, as will Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou (bronze in -90 kg) and Luka Mkheidze (silver in -60 kg).

Women's Paris Games bronze medalist Romane Dicko (+78 kg) and Shirine Boukli (-48 kg) will also compete.

© 2024 AFP