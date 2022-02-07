France opens Six Nations title bid with 37-10 win over Italy

France's Gabin Villiere, right, scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and Italy at the Stade de France stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

rugby union

Left winger Gabin Villiere scored a hat trick of tries as Six Nations favorite France beat an improved Italy 37-10 on Sunday.

Les Tricolores face Ireland at home next Saturday in a huge contest that could largely influence whether France wins its first title since 2010, having been runner-up the past two years.

The Irish opened by beating Wales 29-7 in Dublin on Saturday, while France fell behind against Italy and was scrappy for spells despite five tries.

“We made quite a lot of mistakes tonight and we were a bit clumsy, but we got the result,” scrumhalf and captain Antoine Dupont said. “We know how much energy the Italians put into it (but) we gave them penalties and we’ll need to improve on that. Ireland are a great side."

Ireland and France both have five points with an attacking bonus point.

Flanker Anthony Jelonch and Villiere had first-half tries for France after right winger Tommaso Menoncello, one of 12 Benetton players in coach Kieran Crowley’s side, scored a debut try as Italy surprisingly led 7-3.

Right winger Damian Penaud added the fourth try for the French before Villiere took a pass from reserve center Yoram Moefana and dived over in the left corner.

“It’s a great feeling to score, especially in front of the fans,” Villiere said. “Of course, we’ll work on our errors but we’re not going to complain about this result. There was a lot of wind and rain and we managed to turn things around.”

Les Bleus went in 18-10 up at the break without having shown the flair it did when beating New Zealand 40-25 last November.

But Dupont, the world player of the year, and halves partner Romain Ntamack hardly played any club rugby recently after contracting the coronavirus.

Still, Crowley’s new-look Italy competed better than most observers expected and France was being frustrated until the 50th, when Villiere got a fine feed from No. 8 Gregory Alldritt and side-stepped his way over the line at Stade de France.

The bonus-point fourth did not come until the 68th, when Dupont burst into life and set up Penaud's 14th international try as they swapped passes down the right touchline.

Fullback Melvyn Jaminet, a revelation on the summer tour of Australia when he was still playing second-tier club rugby, kicked the first points of his Six Nations career with an early penalty from 35 meters.

But Italy, which has not won in the competition since 2015, caught France napping in the 16th.

After scrumhalf Stephen Varney led a quick break, flyhalf Paolo Garbisi crosskicked into the right corner and 19-year-old Menoncello jumped up well — just staying in bounds and twisting down for a fine effort given following a TMO review.

The lead lasted 10 minutes as Italy botched a line out in the heavy rain, and Varney patted the ball back into the hands of Jelonch to sprint clear for an unconverted try.

Garbisi and Jaminet traded penalties, and Jaminet then appeared to overrule France's coaching staff when not kicking an easy three points.

France won the lineout instead, the ball was swiftly switched left in a flurry of fast offloads and Jaminet justified his own call by sending Villiere free down the left before converting from wide out.

France was without coach Fabien Galthie, after he tested positive for the virus on Friday and went into isolation, so assistant coach Raphael Ibanez took charge.

