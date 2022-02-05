France rugby coach tests positive ahead of Six Nations match

rugby union

France rugby coach Fabien Galthié tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his team's opening match against Italy in the Six Nations.

The French rugby federation said that Galthié took a rapid antigen test Thursday with the result confirmed the next day.

France hosts Italy on Sunday.

Galthié is the fifth member of the French squad to test positive since Jan. 24, including players Pierre Bourgarit and Thibault Flament.

No other squad member tested positive following Friday's round of testing, the federation said. Under the Six Nations health protocol, players will undergo more testing on Saturday.

The federation said that Galthié, who has only minor symptoms, will be allowed to rejoin the French team from Feb. 8 if he provides a negative test.

Galthié was scheduled Friday to attend a news conference to announce his team for the Stade de France opener, but the federation said it was canceled due to the “exceptional circumstances."

