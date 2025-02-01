France star Dupont marks Six Nations return in style in 43-0 rout of Wales

rugby union

By Luke PHILLIPS

Antoine Dupont marked his return to Six Nations duty in stunning style as he underlined his billing as the ultimate all-round rugby player by helping France to a crushing 43-0 victory over Wales in Paris on Friday.

Dupont missed last year's championship as he battled for a place on France's rugby sevens squad for the Paris Olympics.

Needless to say, he made the side and duly scored a brace of tries in the final as France hit gold at their home Games.

It silenced many critics who'd been quick to question the Toulouse scrum-half's decision to favor 7s over the national 15s team.

In addition to his Olympic success Dupont last year won a French Top 14 and Champions Cup double with club Toulouse and guided France to an unbeaten November series.

Against Wales on Friday, Dupont showcased the whole array of his playing abilities, from doughty defence to sniping attack, proving a thorn in the visitors' side at any opportunity.

He darted over the tryline after taking a quick penalty early on, but was held up.

Defense was next, a perfectly-timed man-on-ball tackle on Nick Tompkins snuffing out a potential Welsh attack.

Then came an incredible assist, a pin-perfect cross-field kick for unmarked winger Theo Attissogbe in full play.

"That is sublime from the world's greatest player," said BBC Radio Wales commentator Gareth Rhys Owen.

Dupont turned provider once more for Attissogbe.

A smart break saw Dupont break the defensive line, stepping outside Liam Williams and throwing out a looped pass to the winger for an easy run in.

"You are kidding me, this guy can do it all!" was Welsh radio's response.

"Magnifique!" retorted the French.

A grubber through by Dupont almost saw left winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey threaten the line before a knock-on.

But then, on the stroke of half-time, Dupont showcased his vision.

One glance up from the base of a ruck and he threw out a 20-meter pass to Bielle-Biarrey for a simple touchdown.

Three brilliant assists to set up three tries helped France motor into a 28-0 half-time lead, much to the delight of the Stade de France crowd.

Remarkably for Dupont, it was his 37th try assist in 56 test matches.

It was also the second time he's managed a hat-trick of try assists in a Six Nations match, after having four against Italy in 2021. It took Dupont to 20 assists in the Championship, with only veteran Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray having more.

Linking up with Toulouse teammate Romain Ntamack, making his first France start in 17 months after a string of injuries, Dupont thrived, with Thomas Ramos also linking in well from full-back.

Dupont's run-out came to an end as France coach Fabien Galthie made six replacements in the 49th minute, eager to keep his star player's powder dry for sterner challenges to come.

"We adapted to their defense, we put pressure on them, we adapted to what they offered us," Dupont said of the Welsh. "With the players we have, we were able to have the extra man right away and we were able to have answers."

Turning to an away trip against England next weekend, Dupont said: "They've had some complicated results, they lost some of their matches in November, but we will take the games one by one.

"They have a squad which is gaining momentum. We know what it is like to go and play at Twickenham. But the Championship is long, it was important to start well today."

© 2025 AFP