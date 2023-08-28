France too strong for Australia in final warmup match before hosting Rugby World Cup

France's Damain Penau, centre, celebrates with teammates scoring a try during the International Rugby Union World Cup warm-up match between France and Australia at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

There is no doubt France is ready.

Damian Penaud scored two tries as France delivered an enthralling attacking display in its final warmup match before the Rugby World Cup to beat Australia 41-17 on Sunday.

The Wallabies trailed 16-5 at halftime after causing many problems to the French but a lack of kicking precision damaged their chances. France was stronger in the second half and Suliasi Vunivalu's sinbin also proved to be a turning point as the hosts carved up the young Australia side afterward.

Returning to the starting XV, Vunivalu otherwise impressed and scored Australia's final try.

France touched down four times, with Australia scoring three tries. Australia flyhalf Carter Gordon converted just one try and missed two penalties.

France will start its World Cup in less than two weeks on Sept. 8 against New Zealand at the same Stade de France stadium.

“Now it's time for the competition, we need to improve on every level,” France coach Fabien Galthie said. “We have work to do.”

Not as much as Australia, which opens its tournament against Georgia a day later. Coach Eddie Jones' side had a first opportunity to take the lead after Antoine Dupont conceded a penalty for an offside position. But in windy conditions at the Stade de France, Gordon kicked it wide.

The Wallabies then set foot into the French 22 but the move was stopped short because of Rob Valetini’s foul.

The French made the most of their first attacking possession following an acceleration from Penaud, who offloaded for Gabin Villiere. Taniela Tupou illegally stopped the winger and Dupont set up Jonathan Danty on the left from the resulting penalty. The center resisted to two Australian players, with Thomas Ramos adding two extra points.

Australia’s answer came in the 13th minute through Mark Nawaqanitawase, who was left unmarked and had enough space and time to reach the corner and touch down.

France then extended its lead after earning a penalty for a high tackle on Villière. From about 30 meters, Ramos kicked it between the posts. The French fullback added three more points with another precise kick four minutes later.

Australia won a penalty in the 35th minute following a big scrum but Gordon misfired again before Ramos stayed perfect following an obstruction from Tate McDermott on Matthieu Jalibert.

The visitors came close to scoring another try just before the interval after Villiere mistakenly dropped the ball in front of the goal line. But great defending from the hosts denied the Wallabies’ powerful charge.

France returned from the dressing room with an aggressive spirit and immediately won a penalty following an intense phase in the Australian 22 meters, only for Ramos to hit the post for his first miss of the match.

France then changed its entire front five before Vunivalu was sinbinned for a professional foul.

The yellow card hurt Australia's chances as Ramos kicked his fourth penalty before Penaud made it 26-5 with a try from Dupont’s pass in the corner.

The Wallabies kept fighting hard, though, and reduced the gap in the 62nd minute with a try by Fraser McReight.

“We have two or three things to look at, notably when it comes to defending,” Danty said. “We concede tries too easily.”

France's response was immediate, however. The superb attacking move was concluded by a try as Villiere connected with a brilliant cross kick from Jalibert to touch down. Penaud then added his second try of the night with a clever chip-and-chase kick before Vunivalu touched down.

Dupont led the side well and knows the expectation level will be high by the time the All Blacks arrive at Stade de France.

“Everyone is aware of the event, we all want to do something big,” he said. “We have a few days to rest before coming back with lots of motivation.”

