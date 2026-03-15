France wins back-to-back Six Nations titles after beating England 48-46 on last-second penalty

Louis Bielle‑Biarrey of France scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

rugby union

France won back-to-back Six Nations titles after beating England 48-46 on a last-second penalty kick by Thomas Ramos in a thriller for the ages on Saturday.

England scored its seventh try in the 77th minute and converted for 46-45. If the score held for a few more minutes, Ireland would have been crowned the champion.

But France pressed yet again, lost possession, regained it, and earned two penalties after the fulltime siren. Captain Antoine Dupont debated with referee Nika Amashukeli where the penalty sports were and Ramos, who didn't miss a goal kick all night, finally lined up a shot from more than 40 meters out.

He nailed it and leaped into the arms of teammates, back-to-back champions for the first time in 19 years.

Earlier, Ireland had kept alive its Six Nations title hopes and buried Scotland's in a familiar-looking 43-21 victory.

The Irish at least won the Triple Crown for a fourth time in five seasons, denying the Scots their first sweep of the home nations since 1990.

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