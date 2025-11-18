Free agent Tomiyasu can still play at World Cup, says Japan coach

Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu can still play for Japan at next year's World Cup, coach Hajime Moriyasu said

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu can still make Japan's World Cup squad despite being without a club since leaving Arsenal in July, coach Hajime Moriyasu said Monday.

Tomiyasu has barely played for the past two years because of injuries and he agreed to part ways with the Gunners with a year left on his contract in order to focus on his rehabilitation.

The 27-year-old is still a free agent with just over half a year to go until the World Cup but Moriyasu wants him to be part of Japan's squad in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"To answer simply, I think he can make it," Moriyasu said ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Bolivia in Tokyo.

"If he is in good shape, he will be a candidate to help Japan challenge to win the World Cup in North America."

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal from Bologna in August 2021 and made 84 appearances in all competitions during his time in London.

But he played for the club just once in the 2024-25 season because of injuries and is currently working on returning to full fitness.

Tomiyasu has 42 caps for Japan and played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but he has not appeared for his country since June last year.

"We are in constant contact to check on his recovery," said Moriyasu. "I don't know what level he will be able to reach but if I am able to see that he is playing and performing well, I want him to be a part of the squad."

