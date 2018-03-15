Korean moguls skiers banned for life for sexual harassment in Japan

Two male South Korean moguls skiers who competed at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have been banned for life after female teammates complained of being sexually harassed at an event in Japan, the Korea Ski Association (KSA) has said.
A KSA official said on Thursday that Choi Jae-woo and Kim Ji-hyun had been banned on March 12 after they "assaulted and sexually harassed fellow female athletes during a World Cup event in Japan".
The complainants had asked police to investigate the incident, the official added.
Choi advanced to the men's moguls final in Pyeongchang last month but did not finish his second run. Kim was eliminated in qualifying.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
3 Comments
Login to comment
taj
Good on the women for going to the police and good on the KSA for banning these jerks!
maybeperhapsyes
Strong positive action. The evidence must have been damning.
oldman_13
Apparently this incident happened at a drinking party during the World Cup, and when the two invited fellow teammates and they refused to attend, the two then assaulted them. The two ladies then involved the police. Good that these two are banned for life, and I hope that's not all the action that is taken against them.