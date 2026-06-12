Freiburg signs Japan forward Keisuke Goto from Belgian club Anderlecht

FILE -Bolivia's Diego Medina, left, and Japan's Keisuke Goto, right, fight for the ball during an international friendly soccer match between Japan and Bolivia in Tokyo, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

soccer

Europa League finalist Freiburg is adding to its Japanese contingent by signing Japan forward Keisuke Goto from Belgian club Anderlecht.

The Bundesliga club said on Thursday that the 21-year-old Goto — who is in Japan’s World Cup squad — joined in a straight transfer. It did not give the length of his contract.

Goto is the second Japanese player to join Freiburg since it lost the Europa League final to Aston Villa. Rihito Yamamoto came from Belgian side Sint-Truiden. Goto is the third signing of the summer after Yamamoto and goalkeeper Mio Backhaus from Werder Bremen.

“In Keisuke, we’ve won an exciting player with interesting potential. His daring style of play will be a real asset to us,” sporting director Jochen Saier said. “He likes to make runs in behind, has a good sense of space, and also knows how to position himself in the penalty area. He’ll certainly need some time for integration and further development, ​​and he’ll get it. We’re delighted.”

Goto joined Anderlecht from Japanese club Jubilo Iwata in January 2024 and spent last season on loan at Sint-Truiden. He scored 10 times while setting up five more in 28 Belgian Pro League appearances.

“Freiburg was already very interested in me a couple of months ago,” Goto said. “I had the feeling from the start that management really wanted me and that was one of the main reasons I decided for Freiburg. I also saw some games in the Europa League. It’s a big club for me and I’m looking forward to the coming season.”

Goto has international duty to think of first. Japan faces the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia in World Cup Group F.

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