 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris Paralympics Security
Police officers patrol outside the Grand Palais ahead of the Paralympic Games, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
sports

French interior minister says 25,000 police will guard Paralympic Games

0 Comments
PARIS

France's interior minister said Tuesday that about 25,000 police officers will be deployed every day in Paris and beyond to watch over the Paralympic Games, in line with the security implemented during the Olympics.

The Paralympics are to be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in the French capital and nearby sites.

Speaking in a news conference, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reiterated that authorities have detected no “tangible” terror threat to the Paralympics.

He said Israel’s delegation of 27 athletes will be protected 24 hours a day by elite police officers, like during the Olympics, amid tensions over Palestinian deaths during the war in Gaza and the threat of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

The opening ceremony next week is expected to draw about 30,000 spectators at the Concorde venue, and some 15,000 other people who will be able to attend the ceremony for free on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Darmanin said.

Police forces also will ensure the security of the torch relay as the flame that is to arrive Sunday in France from Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games.

In addition, about 10,000 private security agents will help ensuring security of athletes and spectators at venues, Darmanin said.

The Paralympics will involve 4,400 athletes in 19 venues, as compared with 10,500 athletes and 41 venues during the Olympics, said Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee

Estanguet said 1.7 million of the available 2.8 million tickets available have been sold to date.

Events include wheelchair tennis at Roland Garros — the home of the French Open, track and field at the Stade de France, basketball at the Bercy Arena and swimming at La Défense Arena.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog