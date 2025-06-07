 Japan Today
French Open Tennis
Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
tennis

Sinner beats Djokovic to set up final against defending champion Alcaraz

1 Comment
By JEROME PUGMIRE
PARIS

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Friday to set up a French Open final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic is the men's record 24-time Grand Slam champion but could not counter Sinner's relentless accuracy and pounding forehands on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Sinner became only the second Italian man to reach the final at Roland-Garros after Adriano Panatta, the 1976 champion.

Earlier, Alcaraz led 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0, 2-0 against Lorenzo Musetti when the eighth-seeded Italian retired with a leg injury.

Sinner is aiming for his fourth major title, Alcaraz his fifth.

It will be the dream final, the new “big two”, Alcaraz-Sinner. Seriosly thinking of renewing the contract with wowow

1 ( +1 / -0 )

