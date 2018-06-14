Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French Open champ Nadal withdraws from Queen's Club

LONDON

French Open champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Queen's Club tournament in an attempt to be ready for Wimbledon.

The No. 1-ranked Nadal won his 11th title at Roland Garros on Sunday. But after playing 27 matches on clay the past two months, the 32-year-old Spaniard feels he needs time to recover.

Nadal said in a statement: "Queen's is a great event, I have happy memories of winning the title in 2008 and I wanted to come back this year. But it has been a very long clay court season for me with great results. I have spoken to my doctors and I need to listen to what my body is telling me."

Queen's is one of the main warm-up tournaments for Wimbledon, which begins on July 2.

