French Open champ No. 1 Ash Barty chosen WTA Player of Year

Australia's Ash Barty returns to France's Caroline Garcia during their Fed Cup tennis final in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

tennis

Add another accolade to Ash Barty's breakthrough 2019: WTA Player of the Year.

The Australian was announced Wednesday as the winner of the top year-end award for the women's professional tennis tour, following her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Barty won a total of four tournaments and was the only woman to reach the second week at all four major championships this season. She also led the tour with 57 match wins.

Her coach, Craig Tyzzer, was honored as WTA Coach of the Year.

Other winners of voting by media members included U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu as top newcomer, Sofia Kenin as most improved player, Belinda Bencic as comeback player and Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic as doubles team of the year.

