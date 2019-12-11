Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Ash Barty returns to France's Caroline Garcia during their Fed Cup tennis final in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)
tennis

French Open champ No. 1 Ash Barty chosen WTA Player of Year

0 Comments
ST PETERSBURG, Fla

Add another accolade to Ash Barty's breakthrough 2019: WTA Player of the Year.

The Australian was announced Wednesday as the winner of the top year-end award for the women's professional tennis tour, following her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Barty won a total of four tournaments and was the only woman to reach the second week at all four major championships this season. She also led the tour with 57 match wins.

Her coach, Craig Tyzzer, was honored as WTA Coach of the Year.

Other winners of voting by media members included U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu as top newcomer, Sofia Kenin as most improved player, Belinda Bencic as comeback player and Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic as doubles team of the year.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel