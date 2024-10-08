 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pau's French lock Hugo Auradou (C) played his first match on Saturday since being accused of rape in Argentina Image: AFP
rugby union

French rugby bosses tighten discipline after nightmare Argentina tour

0 Comments
PARIS

French rugby federation president Florian Grill announced Monday an overhaul of the system of discipline in the France teams after a summer tour of Argentina overshadowed by claims of attempted rape and racism.

"The historical pattern that existed for years, based on empowerment, accountability does not work," Grill told AFP in an interview, revealing that "a plan, in which there will be controls and sanctions" will be unveiled in the coming days.

"The framework was not clear and a form of flexible structure was even admitted," he explained of the approach until now. "We are setting a clear framework which will then allow sanctions to be imposed. And we will not have a hand that trembles."

In July, France players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, both aged 21, were charged with aggravated rape after winning their first international caps against Argentina.

The pair were arrested after a 39-year-old woman alleged they viciously assaulted her in a hotel room hours after winning against the Pumas in Mendoza.

On the same night in July, full-back Melvyn Jaminet made racist remarks on social media. He was sent home from the three-match tour and received a 34-week suspension by the FFR.

On Friday, the prosecutor's office in Mendoza recommended that the charges of aggravated rape against Auradou and Jegou be dismissed at a hearing set for October 18.

Grill said he "completely respects" the Argentine justice system and would not comment on the Jegou-Auradou affair.

But the FFR boss said that he wanted to put an end to "the fourth and fifth half" post match celebrations which had preceded these cases.

"There will be financial or sporting sanctions" in the future, he continued regretting in previous years "a form of acceptance of these excesses which could sometimes even be organized".

"We can't imagine that we're doing ultra-elaborate nutrition, personalised hydration for each player, data you don't want to know, and that at the same time, we can, in the middle of a tour, do a fourth or fifth half," he explained.

The details of this plan, which notably includes an overhaul of the international players' charter, should be announced in the coming days.

"We cannot take all the positives from rugby, ask brands and partners to associate their image with our presupposed values and not respect them," he added.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog