Two French rugby players charged with aggravated rape in Argentina

French national rugby player Oscar Jegou (R) is escorted by Argentinian Federal Police as he arrives at a detention center in Mendoza

By Tomás VIOLA

Two French international rugby players were formally charged Friday with the aggravated rape of an Argentine woman after a night out following a match and an encounter they say was consensual sex.

The accused, Hugo Auradou, 20, and Oscar Jegou, 21, chose not to testify at a hearing in the city of Mendoza, where the rape is alleged to have occurred after a game between France and Argentina on Saturday.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement it had charged the pair with "the crime of sexual assault with penetration, aggravated by the participation of two people."

If found guilty, the players face between eight and 20 years in prison.

The pair will remain in custody as further investigations are carried out. A request by the defense for them to be placed under house arrest "will be resolved in due course," prosecutors said.

The two men were arrested Monday in Buenos Aires after a 39-year-old woman accused them of raping her multiple times and beating her in a Mendoza hotel room after the match, part of a tour of South America by the French national squad.

The men deny the accusation, saying they had consensual sexual relations with the woman.

Their French attorney Antoine Vey expressed concern over the "fairly considerable media hype" over a case which has caused shock in France and Argentina.

Vey said his clients deserved "the presumption of innocence, which is not an empty phrase."

The players were transferred Thursday by car from Interpol's Buenos Aires headquarters to Mendoza, some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) west.

The 39-year-old woman's lawyer, Natacha Romano, told AFP on Wednesday her client had suffered violence at the hands of her assailants in a hotel room, with injuries to her face, back, breasts, legs and ribs as well as bite and scratch marks.

The woman claims to have been raped "at least six times" by one of the men and once by the other, according to the lawyer.

She allegedly tried to escape several times.

The attack allegedly took place Saturday night at the Diplomatic Hotel in Mendoza, where France's players and staff were staying after beating Argentina.

Romano said the woman had gone with one of the men from a nightclub to the hotel, where she alleges she was abused for several hours.

"The violence was fierce," said Romano. "There is more than one crime to investigate."

Romano said her client was hospitalized Thursday after feeling ill emotionally and physically "because of everything that happened."

Another defense attorney, German Hnatow, told journalists his clients would give a statement that is "quite different from what the victim has said."

He said his clients were "sure of their version, they are calm because they know they are innocent, but of course they are worried about this whole situation that they have had to live through."

Hnatow said he believed house arrest would be possible "as long as the risk of flight and the obstruction of evidence can be mitigated."

Lawyer Rafael Cuneo Libarona, who also represents the players, said "sexual relations" had been "consensual."

"There are witnesses who saw her leave (the hotel). There are cameras that saw her leave. Apparently no injuries are seen in the footage," Libarona -- who is the brother of Justice Minister Mariano Cuneo Libarona -- told journalists.

But Romano said "the overwhelming proof that there was no consent is the victim's body" and the wounds she bears.

Auradou and Jegou have been replaced by lock Mickael Guillard and flanker Judicael Cancoriet for Saturday's second match against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

© 2024 AFP