 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cyprien Sarrazin was fastest in the first training run Image: AFP
sports

French skier Sarrazin in intensive care after training crash

0 Comments
BORMIO, Italy

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is in intensive care after suffering a subdural haematoma following a nasty crash on Friday during training for a World Cup downhill race in Bormio, Italy.

The 30-year-old lost control of his skis and crashed into the protective netting before being evacuated by helicopter.

In a brief statement, the French ski federation (FFS) initially said Sarrazin was "conscious" and would undergo tests on the internal bleeding.

"After his fall during training in Bormio this (Friday) morning, Cyprien Sarrazin suffered a subdural haematoma. He is in hospital in neurological intensive care for the moment," an FFS spokesperson later said.

Later, the FFS said Sarrazin would undergo surgery on the subdural haematoma on Friday in Italy.

Sarrazin enjoyed his best campaign on the World Cup circuit last season with four victories, but is yet to win in 2024/25 ahead of Saturday's race in Bormio.

The incident happened on the Stelvio run, which will host alpine skiing events at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel