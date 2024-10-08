Fritz and Dimitrov finally advance at rain-soaked Shanghai Masters

Taylor Fritz of the United States waves to spectators after defeating Terence Atmane of France in the men's singles second round match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

tennis

Two days after starting, seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz and 10th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov finally complete their second-round matches at the Shanghai Masters on Monday.

Fritz, the U.S. Open finalist, led 4-3 in the opening set against Frenchman Terence Atmane when rain suspended play on Saturday at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, and then washed out all matches on the outside courts until Monday.

The American needed two tiebreakers to see off the No. 161-ranked Atmane 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), with only one break of serve for each in the two-hour match. Fritz will play Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki in the third round.

Dimitrov, playing in his 100th Masters event, resumed on Monday with a set lead but down a break in the second against Zizou Bergs.

The No. 73-ranked Belgian converted his advantage to take the second set. Dimitrov responded by breaking Bergs three times for the loss of one of his own service games, to clinch the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The Bulgarian will play Australian Alexei Popyrin in the third round.

Holger Rune of Denmark rallied from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Another Italian lost. Lorenzo Musetti appeared to be heading for an easy victory before a collapse from the 15th seed saw him lose to David Goffin 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2. The Belgian will next face Marcos Giron after the American eased past Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3.

Flavio Cobolli edged Stan Wawrinka 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-3 to set up a third-round match against record four-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Rain continued to wreck havoc, however, with play cancelled for the day on outdoor courts. Rescheduled for Tuesday were matches including 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Under the retractable roof, U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe routed Zhou Yi of China 6-2, 6-4, and Tallon Griekspoor beat the 26th-seeded Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-2.

No. 12-ranked Beatriz Haddad-Maia beat Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-6 (7), 6-2 in their opening match.

The Brazilian, the Seoul Open winner last month for her fourth career title, converted five of her eight break point opportunities to Keys' three from 12.

One-time U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada rallied to beat 12th-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-3.

No. 10-ranked Anna Kalinskaya eased past Anna Bondár 6-1, 6-3 and 15th-seeded Donna Vekic overcame Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Rain in Wuhan meant play on the outside courts was suspended.

The top eight seeds, including second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and China Open champion Coco Gauff, received a first-round bye.

