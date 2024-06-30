Fritz becomes first 3-time champ of Eastbourne, where Kasatkina ends streak of losing finals

Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates with the trophy after defeating Australia's Max Purcell to win the men's final of the Rothesay Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 29, 2024. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

tennis

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. became the first three-time men's champion of the Eastbourne International on Saturday.

Fritz beat Australian qualifier Max Purcell 6-4, 6-3 in the final, capturing his eighth career title without dropping a set.

He also won Eastbourne in 2019 and 2022.

Fritz opens Wimbledon seeded 13th against another Australian, Christopher O'Connell. After his first tour final, Purcell plays qualifier Otto Virtanen at Wimbledon.

Daria Kasatkina's first title on grass ended a frustrating run of losing five straight finals, including three this year.

The Russian beat Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 in the women's final, extending her record against the Canadian to 3-0.

Kasatkina was the runner-up at Eastbourne last year to Madison Keys, whom Fernandez knocked out on Friday.

Kasatkina has won her seventh career title, and first since 2022.

Kasatkina is seeded 14th at Wimbledon and has drawn Zhang Shuai of China. Fernandez is seeded 30th at Wimbledon, and has Lucia Bronzetti of Italy first.

