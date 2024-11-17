 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taylor Fritz celebrates after beating Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals tennis tournament Image: AFP
tennis

Fritz reaches ATP Finals title decider

0 Comments
TURIN, Italy

Taylor Fritz reached the ATP Finals title decider on Saturday by defeating Alexander Zverev in three sets, moving one win away from becoming the first American champion at the showpiece event since Pete Sampras 25 years ago.

Fifth-ranked Fritz triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) over world number two Zverev in a thrilling match at the season-ending event in Turin.

Fritz will face either world number one Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in Sunday's showdown after becoming the first US man to make the final since James Blake in 2006.

Fritz could yet have the chance to gain revenge on Sinner for being beaten in September's U.S. Open final following a gruelling match in northern Italy.

Both players had chances to take control in a topsy-turvy third set, but failed to capitalise on a host of break points before Fritz held his nerve better in the tie-break to claim a spot in the final.

Fritz managed to save three break points in game five of the third set, just when it looked like Zverev was set to take control of the match.

"That was probably the biggest turning point, I lose one of those points and that's probably it. That's kind of how it goes with playing Sascha," said Fritz, who got to the semis two years ago.

"It's awesome to come back and go a step further. It's an honor to be here so to be in the final is amazing."

Zverev was aiming for a tour-leading 70th win of the season but a his winning streak was snapped at eight matches after coming into Saturday's clash having not dropped a single set or service game in Turin.

He has fought back from from an awful ankle injury at the 2022 French Open to rise to number two in the world and win two Master 1000 events this season, in Rome and Paris.

But the 27-year-old admitted that he failed to take his chances when it counted on Saturday after playing arguably the better tennis in the closing two sets of the match.

"It was one of those days where everything, it takes times to get going," said Zverev, who on Friday night described the men's tennis calendar as "crazy".

"It's like it's not a natural flow to movement patterns, to your shots as well, to just how you wake up in the morning. Everything is a little bit more tiring. I felt that way today."

Home hope Sinner will be backed by a passionate crowd in the day's main event, the Italian aiming for his first Finals title after an exceptional year in which he won seven tournaments, including his first Grand Slam victories at the Australian and US Opens.

He lost last year's final to Novak Djokovic, who pulled out of the tournament injured this time around and he entered the 2024 event already assured of becoming the first Italian to top the ATP end-of-year rankings.

However, he has been dogged by controversy after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

He was initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency but at the end of September the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed, seeking a ban of up to two years.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog