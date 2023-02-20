Fritz wins ATP Delray Beach title to book top-five berth

Taylor Fritz won his fifth career ATP title by capturing the Delray Beach Open

Seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday to win the ATP Delray Beach Open, ensuring the American a future world top-five spot.

Fritz, already at a world rankings career high, will jump into the top five on February 27, becoming the first American in such a spot since former world number one Andy Roddick.

"This year was incredible after losing in the first and second rounds every single year I've been here," he said. "I couldn't be happier with coming back and having this result."

The 25-year-old Californian captured his fourth consecutive ATP final and improved to 5-5 overall in tour championship singles matches.

Fritz's trophy run also includes last March at Indian Wells, last June for his second Eastbourne title and last October at the Japan Open.

Top seed Fritz improved to 3-1 in tour-level matches against Kecmanovic, having beaten him last year at Indian Wells and Miami.

Fritz dominated the opening set before Kecmanovic saved a match point and battled back to claim the second set, which Fritz commanded until the fourth-seeded Serb sent a backhand wide on match point to fall after just under two hours.

Fritz fired 43 winners with 10 aces and dropped only two points on his first serve.

