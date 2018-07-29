Fukushima crisis response center resumes soccer facility operations

A soccer training facility in Fukushima Prefecture that was used for years for operations to deal with the 2011 nuclear crisis resumed its original operations Saturday, with its soccer pitches becoming available.

"This place is going to send a message in and outside the country that any kind of difficulty can be overcome," Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori said at a ceremony in a stadium with a capacity of 5,000 people to mark the new start of the J-Village national soccer training center.

Local junior high school students took part in a commemorative soccer match, which started at 2:46 p.m., the moment when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake occurred off Japan's northeastern coasts on March 11, 2011, triggering a massive tsunami and subsequently core meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The J-Village is located about 20 kilometers south of the disaster-hit nuclear power plant along what used to be the border of the government-designated no-entry zone.

It had served as a gateway for thousands of workers who engaged in the disaster cleanup efforts. Soccer pitches had been turned into areas to set up makeshift lodging facilities for workers and to park cars.

It ended its role as a base for crisis response in November 2016 and the facility has been undergoing construction work for the reopening.

The center will fully reopen after other facilities are completed by next April.

The J-Village opened in 1997 as Japan's first soccer national training center, straddling some 50 hectares in Naraha and Hirono in Fukushima Prefecture.

It was built by the Fukushima Daiichi plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., and donated to the prefectural government.

