Fulham's Ola Aina, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and West Bromwich Albion at Craven Cottage in London, England, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Fulham beats West Brom 2-0 for first win back in EPL

LONDON

Fulham earned its first win of the season after scoring two goals in five first-half minutes in beating fellow promoted side West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the English Premier League on Monday.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid nodded in from close range for the opening goal in the 26th minute, and right back Ola Aina popped up on the edge of West Brom's penalty area and fired a rising shot into the top corner.

Fulham, which came into the game with just one point from six outings on its return to the top division, also collected its first clean sheet as new signings Joachim Andersen and Tosin Adarabioyo paired at center back for the first time.

West Brom is one of three teams still waiting for its first victory of the campaign and dropped to third-to-last place on three points from seven games.

