Funding probe clears America's Cup defender of impropriety

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

A government investigation into funding for next year’s America’s Cup sailing regatta has found no financial impropriety or misappropriation of funds.

The investigation, by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which is responsible for taxpayer funding of the event, cleared Team New Zealand of any misuse of public money.

The investigation was prompted by whistle-blower complaints from contractors formerly employed by Team New Zealand. They alleged issues of financial mismanagement and public safety in the staging of the Cup from January to March next year.

The investigation found there was no fraud by ACE or Team New Zealand, that no personal expenses of Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton were paid with taxpayer funds and there was no financial impropriety “of any kind.”

“It was important to work through the audit process and confirm that there was no financial impropriety or misappropriation of funds,” MBIE chief executive Carolyn Tremain said Wednesday.

A dispute over whether certain costs of the event should be paid from public funds will go to mediation.

Taxpayer and council funding of the regatta had been suspended while the investigation was conducted.

“The Crown (government) is satisfied to reinstate the investment and, once the appropriate contractual deliverables have been met, the next payment under the (host venue agreement) can be made,” Tremain said.

Team New Zealand chairman Sir Stephen Tindall welcomed the findings of the investigation,saying “ACE can now focus on putting on a grand spectacle and Team New Zealand on keeping the Cup in New Zealand.”

Team New Zealand will defend the America’s Cup, first contested in 1856 and regarded as the oldest trophy in sports, against challengers from the United States, Britain and Italy.

