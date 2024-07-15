 Japan Today
France Golf Evian Championship
Ayaka Furue, of Japan, plays on the fourth hole during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament, in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Furue wins Evian Championship for her 1st major

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France

Ayaka Furue of Japan made a late charge to win the Evian Championship with an eagle on the last hole to clinch her first major title on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Furue held her nerve with another clinical putt, having made three birdies in the previous four holes to finish on 19 under overall.

Furue placed one stroke ahead of Australian Stephanie Kyriacou, the overnight leader, and two ahead of Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit — who made a superb 8-under 63 in the final round to move into contention for her second major.

Heading to the 18th hole Furue and Kyriacou were level at 17 under with Tavatanakit, who was already in the clubhouse.

Furue teed off well and found the fairway but Kyriacou's shot swerved left into the rough.

Furue found the green with her second shot, giving her a championship shot and, moments later, she was doused with Champagne. Her previous best performance at a major was fourth at Evian in 2021.

The 23-year-old Kyriacou, who birdied the 18th, also secured her best result. Her previous best was a tie for seventh at the Women's British Open two years ago.

Tavatanakit won a major at the ANA Inspiration in 2021.

