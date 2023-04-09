Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice in Celtic's win over Rangers Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Furuhashi double fires Celtic to crucial win over Rangers

0 Comments
GLASGOW

Celtic moved within touching distance of the Scottish Premiership title as Kyogo Furuhashi's double inspired a dramatic 3-2 win against Rangers in Saturday's Old Firm derby.

Furuhashi has been Celtic's catalyst for much of the campaign and the Japan forward was the key again with his team's opener in a frenetic clash at Parkhead.

Rangers captain James Tavernier equalised with a superb free-kick before dismal defending from the visitors handed Celtic second-half goals for Furuhashi and Jota.

Tavernier's second took him to 100 goals for Rangers, but Celtic survived an anxious finish to claim a third victory over their bitter rivals this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side sit 12 points clear of second-placed Rangers with seven games left as they look to retain the title.

They are on the verge of securing an 11th title in the last 12 seasons and could yet enjoy more success at Rangers' expense, with a Scottish Cup semi-final date set for April 30.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog