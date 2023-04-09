Furuhashi double fires Celtic to crucial win over Rangers

soccer

Celtic moved within touching distance of the Scottish Premiership title as Kyogo Furuhashi's double inspired a dramatic 3-2 win against Rangers in Saturday's Old Firm derby.

Furuhashi has been Celtic's catalyst for much of the campaign and the Japan forward was the key again with his team's opener in a frenetic clash at Parkhead.

Rangers captain James Tavernier equalised with a superb free-kick before dismal defending from the visitors handed Celtic second-half goals for Furuhashi and Jota.

Tavernier's second took him to 100 goals for Rangers, but Celtic survived an anxious finish to claim a third victory over their bitter rivals this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side sit 12 points clear of second-placed Rangers with seven games left as they look to retain the title.

They are on the verge of securing an 11th title in the last 12 seasons and could yet enjoy more success at Rangers' expense, with a Scottish Cup semi-final date set for April 30.

