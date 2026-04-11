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Britain's Tyson Fury (L) faces off with Russia's Arslanbek Makhmudov Image: AFP
boxing

Fury happy to be the 'hunter' on return to ring

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LONDON

Tyson Fury said he is relishing being the "hunter" as the British fighter returns to the ring after his latest retirement in a heavyweight showdown against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday.

Former world champion Fury weighed in at a lean 121.56 kg -- 1.36kg lighter than in his previous bout against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 -- ahead of the showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 37-year-old has come out of retirement for the fifth time in what will be his first appearance in a British rung since defeating Derek Chisora in 2022.

The self-styled 'Gypsy King' hopes to defeat Russian-born Makhmudov and move closer to an all-British showdown with Anthony Joshua.

"I dreamt as a child of being the heavyweight world champion and I have lived it. It's absolutely fabulous to be back in boxing. The circus continues," Fury said on Friday.

"Whoever has the belts, I want to get them back. I was undefeated for 17 years and took it for granted.

"I had two losses in a row and I'm not the hunted now, I'm the hunter. It feels great to be the young fresh hunter again."

Fury is widely expected to dispose of Makhmudov, who weighed in at 118.38kg for the biggest fight of his career.

And he believes another world title is not out of the question even in the twilight of his career.

"I'm getting older - Father Time waits for no one - but I've still got a bit left in the tank," he said.

"I'm not retiring again until after the fight. My priority at the moment is to beat this guy and eat the Easter eggs I've got in the fridge."

Fury also revealed he has moved to the Isle of Man to escape the "nut jobs" that left him fearing for the safety of his family.

Fury uprooted his wife Paris and their seven children from Morecambe late last year because of the number of disturbed visitors who arrived at his house.

"When people know where you live, you can be targeted at any time, so now I have moved and my address is confidential," he said.

"The final straw was when I had a lunatic come over my gates - 40ft gates. I've got an attack dog, I've got everything. The police came and he said: 'I'm here to be adopted by Tyson and Paris'.

"I wasn't home, I was at the gym and Paris phoned me going nuts. This man could have had a knife or anything on him.

"I had crackpots, drunk people, parking outside the front of the house ringing the bell asking 'is Tyson in'?

"I've had a million nut jobs at my place. One time there was a guy and he was dressed in seashells from head-to-toe, looked like an absolute lunatic. He said 'God sent me here to speak to you'."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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