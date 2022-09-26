Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Great Trilogies Boxing
FILE - Tyson Fury, of England, walks away after knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of a heavyweight championship boxing match on Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Wilder and Fury both scored knockdowns early in the third bout in October 2021, but Fury finished Wilder in the 11th. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens, File)
boxing

Fury rules out fighting Joshua after deadline expires

1 Comment
LONDON

Tyson Fury has ruled out fighting fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua after his self-imposed deadline expired.

Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting he would walk away from the long-anticipated fight if a deal could not be done by Monday.

In a video posted on Instagram, the WBC champion said: “Well guys, it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5 o’clock, Monday. No contract has been signed.

“It’s officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolf pack."

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, had already said there was “no chance” of contracts being signed by Monday, while Joshua said on Sunday that the negotiations were down to his lawyers.

Joshua had verbally accepted Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split in favor of Fury.

The unbeaten Fury's last fight was in April when he knocked out another British fighter, Dillian Whyte, in front of around 90,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium.

Fury’s hopes of landing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, who retained the WBA, WBO and IBF belts by beating Joshua in Saudi Arabia last month, were dashed when the Ukrainian said he did not intend to fight again this year.

Fury then turned his sights on Joshua.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

AJ will have to wait for his boxing lesson. Fury v Usyk is the fight we want first .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog