Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tyson Fury's fight with Deontay Wilder has been postponed, the WBC confirmed Friday Photo: AFP/File
boxing

Fury-Wilder heavyweight fight postponed over COVID outbreak: WBC

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Tyson Fury's heavyweight title defense against Deontay Wilder has been postponed after the champion and members of his camp contracted COVID-19, the World Boxing Council confirmed on Friday.

In a brief post on Twitter, the WBC confirmed the July 24 bout had been postponed but did not say when the trilogy fight would be rescheduled.

"Fury vs Wilder III will be postponed," the WBC said. "We wish Tyson Fury's team and him speedy recovery from COVID."

Multiple reports in the U.S. and Britain have said Fury and several members of his team had tested positive for Covid-19 at their Las Vegas training base.

ESPN reported that the fight at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena had been tentatively rescheduled for Oct 9.

The positive test was the latest twist to what has been a tortuous year for Fury.

The undefeated "Gypsy King" had been set to face a money-spinning heavyweight unification fight against fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

However that fight was scuppered after an arbitrator ruled that Fury was legally obligated to face Wilder in a third fight.

Fury handed Wilder a brutal beating in seven one-sided rounds in their second fight in February 2020.

Their first fight, in December 2018, ended in a controversial split-decision draw in which Fury was knocked down twice.

Neither Wilder, 35, nor Fury, has fought since their bout in Las Vegas last year.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel