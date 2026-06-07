 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Stanley Cup Golden Knights Hurricanes Hockey
Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48), Seth Jarvis (24), Shayne Gostisbehere (4), and Logan Stankoven (22) ceelbrate after Jarvis scored the game-winning goal against against the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
ice hockey

Game 3 looms large as Hurricanes and Golden Knights trade stunning comebacks

0 Comments
By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS

The Stanley Cup Final has been marked by wild swings, the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights each lamenting what could be a 2-0 series lead for either side.

So it's probably appropriate the teams split the first two games in Carolina, but if history is a guide, the winner of Saturday's Game 3 will have an enormous edge. Teams that take a 2-1 series lead in the final went on to win the Cup 46 of 57 times, or 80.7%.

But this series has been, if anything, unpredictable.

The Hurricanes couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the opener. Nikolaj Ehlers scored just 25 seconds into the game and soon after added a second goal for a 2-0 lead. But the Golden Knights rallied with three consecutive goals to begin a back-and-forth finish.

Vegas ultimately won 5-4 when Tomas Hertl scored with 3:24 remaining off a sensational backhand pass from Colton Sissons.

The Golden Knights appeared to take full control of the series in Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead deep into third period. But Carolina scored three goals beginning with 9:40 left before Mark Stone forced overtime with a six-on-five goal with 1:21 remaining.

Seth Jarvis' power-play goal 3:56 into OT gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory and evened the series.

Vegas is known for putting on a show, be it at T-Mobile Arena or elsewhere on the famed Strip, but it will be difficult to top what happened in Carolina.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel