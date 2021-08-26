Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angels Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
baseball

Game 7 of World Series would be Nov 3, latest since 2009

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Nov. 3, its latest since 2009.

Major League Baseball said Wednesday its postseason will start with the AL wild-card game on Oct 5, followed by the NL wild-card matchup the following day.

Both AL Division Series will start Oct 7, and both NL Division Series open the following day. The AL Championship Series begins Oct 15 and the NL Championship Series the next day.

The World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 26 at the home of the pennant winner with the better regular-season record, and Game 7 would be Nov 3.

The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov 4, in 2001 and again in 2009. The Series has not gone past October since 2017, when the Houston Astros won Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov 1.

MLB's regular season is scheduled to end Oct 3, and tiebreaker games would take place the following day.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel