golf

Garcia starts new year with victory in Singapore; Kodaira 2nd

SINGAPORE

Masters champion Sergio Garcia began his 20th year as a pro by closing with a 3-under 68 for a five-shot victory at the Singapore Open.

Garcia won for the 28th time in his career, and in his fourth Asian country.

Starting the final round of the rain-delayed event at Sentosa Golf Club, the Spaniard birdied his first hole, picked up two more birdies before the turn and made all pars on the back nine.

He won by five shots over Satoshi Kodaira (71) of Japan and Shaun Norris (70) of South Africa.

Jazz Janewattananond, a 22-year-old Thai, was among four players who earned spots in the British Open. The others went to Danthai Boonma of Thailand, Lucas Herbert of Australia and American Sean Crocker.

