Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Caroline Garcia of France reacts after defeating Coco Gauff of the United States in their Miami Open fourth round match on Monday. Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Garcia upsets Gauff to reach Miami Open quarters

0 Comments
By Simon EVANS
MIAMI

France's Caroline Garcia upset world number three Coco Gauff beating the American 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Garcia, who had beaten four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in straight sets on Sunday, continued her inspired form as she defeated Gauff on her home court in one hour 43 minutes.

After a thrilling encounter, which ebbed and flowed, Garcia, ranked 27th in the world, emerged to face a last-eight meeting with the winner of Monday's match between Romanian Sorana Cirstea and American Danielle Collins.

The victory was Garcia's first against a top ten opponent since late 2022 but her third career win (3-2) against Gauff, who she also beat in the 2022 US Open.

"It was definitely a great match and great win for me. And the last couple of months have not been easy. And definitely today, following the match of yesterday, it means a lot. And it was some great tennis," she said.

Garcia said her strategy of playing aggressive tennis to put pressure on the American had paid off.

"I try to always be very aggressive and take some time away and it looks like Coco doesn't really like it," she said.

"We had some good battles in the past. I always try to go as much as I can with confidence and conviction in my shot. And to add a tied record with Coco gave me confidence that I had to go for it, especially after the match of yesterday with Naomi," she added.

Gauff, who hails from South Florida, was disappointed not to have progressed further in front of a home crowd.

"It is a tough loss," she said, "It was basically an up and down match. She played aggressive, which I knew coming in and I think it was really important for me to just change the height of the ball.

"I did that well for the majority of the second set. And then starting off the third with an early break, I think just completely changed the momentum," added the American.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina defeated American Madison Keys 6-3 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal with Greece's Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari advanced with a walkover after Anna Kalinskaya had to withdraw ahead of their match on Monday due to a right thigh injury.

Victoria Azarenka also progressed with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Britain's Katie Boulter.

World number one Iga Swiatek is in action later on Monday against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog