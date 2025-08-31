 Japan Today
Britain Chelsea Garnacho
FILE - Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim, right, talks with Alejandro Garnacho during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland, File)
soccer

Garnacho leaves Man United to join Chelsea for reported $54 mil

LONDON

Chelsea signed Argentina international Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United for a reported 40 million pounds ($54 million) on Saturday, adding more competition for the two winger spots.

The 21-year-old Garnacho left United after falling out of favor with manager Ruben Amorim at the end of last season. His last game for the club was the 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final, when he was a second-half substitute, and he hasn't even been on the bench for United's matches this season.

Garnacho will compete with Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens and Estevao for a place in a team that won the Club World Cup over the summer and will play in the Champions League this season. Chelsea also has Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk on its books.

“It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club,” Garnacho said. "I can’t wait to get started.

“I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special – we’re the best team in the world! It’s amazing to be here and I’m very happy.”

Selling Garnacho will also help United to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

