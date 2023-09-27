Garnacho on target as Man United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defense

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

By JAMES ROBSON

Seven months after lifting the trophy, Manchester United made a successful start to its defense of the English League Cup on Tuesday by beating Crystal Palace 3-0.

Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro fired the holders into a 2-0 first-half lead at Old Trafford and Anthony Martial added a third after the break in the third-round match.

It is now back-to-back wins for Erik ten Hag's team, which has endured a disappointing start to the season.

The dominant performance against an understrength Palace followed Saturday's narrow victory at Burnley and will give United fans hope the team has turned its form around.

The League Cup ranks fourth among English soccer’s most important trophies. But Ten Hag still savored last season’s success.

Victory against Newcastle in February's final at Wembley Stadium ended the club's six-year wait for a trophy and saw Ten Hag deliver silverware in his first season at the club. He went on to also reach the FA Cup final, only to lose to Manchester City, and also guided United back into the Champions League to mark an impressive campaign.

Things have not gone so well this term, with his team losing four out of five games before beating Burnley 1-0.

This latest victory was far more convincing, even if Palace benched regular starters Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Joachim Anderson and was also without forward Odsonne Edouard.

Ten Hag also made changes with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund on the bench and Christian Eriksen absent.

Mason Mount, however, made his first appearance since Aug. 19 after returning from an injury.

Garnacho fired United ahead in the 21st minute after converting Diogo Dalot's cutback in the box.

His low shot had too much power for Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who had only just come on as a substitute for the injured Dean Henderson.

Johnstone was tested again moments later when Dalot blasted an effort from an angle, which the keeper blocked.

He was beaten again, however, in the 27th, this time by Casemiro, who headed in Mount's corner to double United's lead.

Martial added a third 10 minutes into the second half when firing across goal after meeting Casemiro's looping ball to the far post.

United plays Palace again in the Premier League on Saturday and the Londoners showed their threat when twice forcing saves from 'keeper Andre Onana later in the match.

