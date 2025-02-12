Gatland out as Wales rugby coach midway through the Six Nations, with team on record losing run

Wales' head coach Warren Gatland stands on the pitch as his players warm-up before the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Australia at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

rugby union

By STEVE DOUGLAS

Warren Gatland left his role as Wales coach on Tuesday midway through the Six Nations, with his team on the worst run of results in the country's proud rugby history.

Gatland's departure was announced by the Welsh Rugby Union three days after a 22-15 loss to Italy that sealed the New Zealander’s fate, and extended the team's national-record losing streak to 14 matches.

Matt Sherratt, the head coach of Cardiff Blues, will take over for the remainder of the Six Nations. The WRU said Gatland's departure was by mutual consent, after he approached the governing body on Monday to discuss his future.

“Now is the right time for a change,” Gatland said in a WRU statement.

Gatland, one of the world's most highly respected coaches, returned for a second spell in charge of Wales ahead of the 2023 World Cup but it has damaged his legacy.

The team's last win was back in 2023. Gatland was kept on by the Welsh despite a winless autumn but warned performances had to improve — and they haven't.

After starting with back-to-back losses in the Six Nations — to France, then Italy — Wales is likely to finish in last place for the second straight year, and that's never happened in the tournament’s 142-year history.

Gatland was revered in Wales for his first stint as coach, during which he won the Six Nations four times — completing the Grand Slam on three occasions — and led the team to the World Cup semifinals in 2011 and 2019.

It helped him become the head coach of the British & Irish Lions touring team a record three times, winning the test series in Australia in 2013, drawing in New Zealand in 2017 and losing in South Africa four years later.

Gatland said he and his players “have been desperate to turn potential into results.”

“I’ve reached the end of this particular chapter," he said, “but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years. I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future.”

The WRU said its intention was to have a permanent appointment in place before the two-Test tour to Japan at the end of the season.

Sherratt spent time with the Wales team in 2017 while Gatland was on duty with the Lions.

“Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time," said Abi Tierney, the WRU's chief executive. “It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’ call.”

