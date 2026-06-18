 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Coco Gauff (R) comfortably won the first set but then fell apart against Paula Badosa (L) Image: AFP
tennis

Gauff crumbles in early Berlin exit against Badosa

0 Comments
MUNICH

Coco Gauff made a quick exit from the Berlin grass court tournament on Wednesday, beaten 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 by Paula Badosa.

It was the fifth-seeded American's first match on grass this season, less than two weeks before the start of Wimbledon.

After comfortably winning the first set, world number seven Gauff fell apart against Badosa. The American's first-serve percentage dropped in each set and the Spaniard broke twice each in the second and third sets as she won in one hour, 36 minutes.

Badosa, who is ranked 142nd in the world, is playing on a wildcard in Berlin.

She had suffered five consecutive defeats since her last victory in early April in Charleston.

After winning Roland Garros in 2025, Gauff failed to win a single match on grass suffering first-round exits in Berlin and at Wimbledon.

Badosa will next face her doubles partner Jessica Pegula.

The third-seeded American despatched Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour. It was Pegula's fifth straight victory over the Czech.

Young Filipina Alexandra Eala battled past Croatian veteran Donna Vekic, who on Sunday won the Queen's tournament, 7-5, 6-4 in a shade under two hours.

Vekic broke in the second game of the match but thereafter, she failed to take numerous opportunities.

In all, Vekic had 14 break points during the match, but Eala saved 12 of them.

By contrast, the Filipina took four of her nine break opportunities.

"I told myself that she's fighting back, but I'm also a fighter," Eala said on court. "So I have to try -- I have to try and give her a hard time."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo