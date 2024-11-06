 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
tennis

Gauff defeats Swiatek in straight sets to reach semifinals of WTA Finals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Coco Gauff earned her second career win over Iga Swiatek on Tuesday, winning 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals.

It was Gauff’s first victory over Swiatek since the 2023 Cincinnati Open. The result snapped Swiatek's six-match win streak at the finals.

The win moved Gauff to 2-0 in the Orange Group, while Swiatek fell to 1-1. Swiatek had rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova in three sets on Sunday in her first match in two months.

Krejcikova, the Wimbledon champion, kept her chances of advancing alive with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Jessica Pegula.

The result eliminated Pegula, who lost in straight sets to Gauff in their opening match in Saudi Arabia.

Krejcikova was the last player to qualify for the year-ending tournament for the top eight players on tour. She became the lowest-ranked player to win a WTA Finals match since Magda Maleeva 22 years ago.

