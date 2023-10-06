Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Coco Gauff triumphed over Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in Beijing Photo: AFP
tennis

Gauff glides into China Open quarterfinals

0 Comments
BEIJING

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff shook off an indifferent first-set performance to glide into the women's quarterfinals of the China Open with victory over Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in Beijing on Thursday.

The world number three triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal with either Greece's Maria Sakkari or homegrown talent Wang Xinyu.

Gauff roared into a 3-0 lead in the first set but was pegged back by an aggressive Kudermetova and had to save four set points to stay in it.

But she forced a tie-break and stole the set when the world number 16 double-faulted -- producing a howl of frustration -- before planting a forehand wide.

Set two was a much more comfortable affair for Gauff with the 19-year-old quickly notching a double-break and wrapping up the win when Kudermetova shovelled a forehand long.

"I was really just trying to push through, and honestly at (4-5), 0-40 I don't even know what happened," Gauff said when asked about her first-set comeback.

"I think obviously winning that first set... she probably was a little bit frustrated so she gave me a little bit more errors," she added. "I don't really think I changed much in the second. I think I was just trying to continue to be aggressive."

Sakkari and Wang go head-to-head later on Thursday, as does world number one Aryna Sabalenka who faces Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Earlier, world number 10 Caroline Garcia progressed to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina.

Garcia will play second-ranked Iga Swiatek in the next round after the Pole swatted aside compatriot Magda Linette on Wednesday.

The China Open is taking place for the first time since 2019 after Beijing did away with its long-standing zero-Covid policy.

The men's draw culminated on Wednesday when Italy's Jannik Sinner downed world number three Daniil Medvedev to take the trophy.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog