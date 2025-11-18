 Japan Today
Australian former players Wally Masur and Jelena Dokic conduct the United Cup draw in Sydney Image: AFP
tennis

USA to face Spain, Argentina at United Cup

SYDNEY

Top seeds and two-time champions the United States, spearheaded by Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz, were drawn Monday alongside Spain and Argentina for their defense of the mixed-teams United Cup in Australia.

Gauff and Fritz, ranked three and six in the world respectively, begin their 2026 season in Perth at the fourth edition of the tournament from January 2-11 ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park later in the month.

Spain are led by Juame Munar and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has opted instead to play an exhibition match in South Korea against Jannik Sinner in preparation for the season-opening Grand Slam.

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka will also start her campaign in Perth, lining up for Japan with 2019 junior Wimbledon champion Shintaro Mochizuki.

They were drawn in a tough group alongside Britain, headlined by Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu, and a Greek team featuring Stefanos Tsitsipas and  Maria Sakkari.

Italy, France and Switzerland round out the Perth groupings.

World number two Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz lead Poland's quest for revenge after being beaten by Team USA in the final in 2025 and Germany a year earlier.

They start in Sydney, pitted against Alexander Zverev's Germany and the Netherlands.

Alex de Minaur and Australia are in Group D with Casper Ruud's Norway and a Czech Republic team boasting the fast-rising Jakub Mensik.

Canada, Belgium and China round out the Sydney action.

Each team -- with three men and three women -- will play in a round-robin group stage.

Ties comprise one men's and one women's singles and a mixed-doubles.

Group winners in each city advance to the quarterfinals, along with the best runner-up.

The semifinals and final are in Sydney with U.S.$11 million in prize money and ATP and WTA ranking points at stake.

Draw for the 2026 United Cup:

Perth

Group A - USA, Spain, Argentina

Group C - Italy, France, Switzerland

Group E - Britain, Greece, Japan

Sydney

Group B - Canada, Belgium. China

Group D - Australia, Czech Republic, Norway

Group F - Germany, Poland, Netherlands

