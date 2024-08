Gauff rallies to keep U.S. Open repeat bid alive

tennis

By Rebecca BRYAN

Coco Gauff survived late-match drama to keep her U.S. Open title defense alive with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina on Friday as men's defending champion Novak Djokovic aimed to further his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Gauff's third-set surge had carried her to a 5-2 lead and triple match point, but she delivered a pair of double faults and Svitolina saved another with a blazing backhand on the way to a break.

But Gauff broke Svitolina at love in the next game to lock up the win in a tense physical encounter that featured one 37-shot rally.

Gauff regrouped after a rocky end to the first set saw Svitolina break at love for a 5-3 lead and pocket the opener with a love game.

Gauff gained her first break of the match on her fourth opportunity for a 4-2 lead in the second and held on to force the third.

"I knew today was going to be a tough match -- she's a fighter," Gauff said, saying more aggression on her forehand and fewer backhand errors helped her turn things around.

She lined up a last-16 clash with fellow American Emma Navarro, who beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Seventh-seeded Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen of China, who rallied from a set down in each of her first two matches, dispatched Germany's Jule Niemeier 6-2, 6-1.

"Finally, it's the first match I won in two sets," said Zheng, who next faces Croatian Donna Vekic in a rematch of the Paris Games gold medal match.

Vekic beat American Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-4.

Spain's Paula Badosa saved a match point en route to a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8) victory over Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who had toppled Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round.

Gauff was followed on Arthur Ashe Stadium by Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, in a rematch of their memorable all-American quarter-final last year won by Shelton -- who became the youngest American man in the US Open semis since Michael Chang in 1992.

Djokovic, seeded second behind world number one Jannik Sinner and no longer with Carlos Alcaraz to worry about after the Spaniard's shock second-round exit, opens the night session on Ashe against 28th-seeded Alexei Popyrin.

The Serb star has won all three of their prior meetings, including at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.

But Djokovic has reason to be wary. Popyrin claimed the biggest title of his career at the Montreal Masters this month.

Djokovic won the Olympic singles gold he coveted at the Paris Games, but that was a rare high spot in an uneven season and last year's US Open title, which saw him tie Margaret Court for most all-time Grand Slams with 24, is his most recent major triumph.

Popyrin, seeded at a major for the first time, has yet to drop a set and the 24-year-old Sydneysider said his four-set defeats to Djokovic this year have shown him he can challenge the legend.

But he'll have to be able to respond to Djokovic's best if he's to hand him his first exit before the fourth round since 2006.

"He's the greatest of all time and one of the best players in the world right now," Popyrin said. "But I'm able to go toe-to-toe with him, and just in the important points he steps up a little bit, and I just have to expect that."

Djokovic-Popyrin opens the evening on Ashe, where second-seeded Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus caps the night against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The two have split their six prior meetings, Sabalenka winning most recently in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

Other matches saw fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev taking on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a rematch of their 2023 Roland Garros quarter-final.

World number six Andrey Rublev takes on Jiri Lehecka and world number eight and 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud faces Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng.

