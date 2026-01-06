 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Coco Gauff hits a return to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Image: AFP
tennis

Gauff shocked in United Cup; comeback kid Hurkacz stuns Zverev

0 Comments
PERTH

World number four Coco Gauff suffered her first-ever defeat at the United Cup on Monday when she was stunned by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-0 in a blow to her Australian Open preparations.

Gauff had won all six of her previous United Cup singles matches for the USA and had a 3-0 record in mixed doubles.

It was the first win over a top-five player for Bouzas Maneiro.

"I know Coco and she's a fighter," the 42nd-ranked Bouzas Maneiro said in Perth.

"She's there all the time in the match, so I knew that I had to be there, and even if I’m 4-1 up, I have to be there. And that was my mentality in the third set. To be with power every point because even if you are 3-0 or 4-0, you have to be ready."

In Sydney, Germany's world number three Alexander Zverev was also on the end of a shock United Cup result, beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who had not played since June because of knee surgery.

"It's been a while since I've been competing. Seven months I've been going through difficult times with the team and it was very challenging," Hurkacz said.

"We went through a long period of time not competing and not knowing when we would be able to be back on court again. I was just trying to cherish and enjoy every moment here on the court today."

Former world number six Hurkacz has tumbled to 83rd in the rankings but faced just one break point in his 83-minute victory.

"I was serving quite well. I was finding nice spots, so that's definitely a nice feeling to really have good rhythm on the serve," Hurkacz said.

"Just so pleased with the performance and just also so much fun to see the fans again."

Iga Swiatek will try to close out the tie for Poland against Eva Lys.

The Australian Open starts on January 18.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel