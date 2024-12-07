German skaters Hase and Volodin defend Grand Prix Final gold

figure skating

German figure skaters Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin danced to a runaway defense of their pairs gold title at the ISU Grand Prix Final in Grenoble on Friday.

Leading after Thursday's short program, Hase and Volodin produced a nearly blemish-free routine to Vivaldi's Four Seasons. The pair pumped their fists after a score of 141.38 gave them a total of 218.10.

Former world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan took silver with 206.71, both looking dejected after an error-strewn performance with Miura falling on the throw triple loop.

In third came Georgian duo Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava on 205.78.

"This time was for sure much harder than last year," Hase told the Grenoble crowd.

"Last year we didn't have any expectations. This year, as defending champions, we for sure had more pressure, so we are happy that we made it."

"We were really nervous, especially me," Hase added. "We are grateful that we put in two good performances."

The final went ahead in the absence of Canadian world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, who pulled out at the last minute due to illness.

American Ilia Malinin dominated the men's short program, the self-styled 'Quad God' earning a score of 105.43.

Despite holding back on his signature quad Axel Malinin was treated to a standing ovation after his spellbinding show set to Running by NF.

The world champion leads Yuma Kagiyama, the 2022 Olympic silver medallist who fell on his opening quadruple Salchow, by a full 12 points.

Placed third at the midway stage was Kazakh Mikhail Shaidorov on 91.26.

American two-time reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates roused the crowd and the judges to post a commanding lead after the ice dance rhythm dance section.

Bates, in a full suit and tie, produced a fine closing rotational lift of his red-clad partner in a routine backed by an mix of music featuring the Bee Gees, Village People and Donna Summer.

That earned them 87.73 points to lead ahead of the free skate conclusion from Italy's European champions and real life couple Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (83.12).

In third, on 82.31, were Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, the only ice dance team to win both their Grand Prix outings this season.

Last season's silver medallists, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada were trailing in sixth and last place after Poirier hit the ice, the mistake costing them dear with a score of just 72.15.

The competition concludes on Saturday with the women's and men's free programs and the ice dance final.

