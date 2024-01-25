Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Austria Alpine Skiing World Cup
Germany's Linus Strasser reacts after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Schladming, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
skiing

German skier Linus Strasser wins 2nd classic World Cup slalom in Austria in four days

0 Comments
SCHLADMING, Austria

Linus Strasser became the first German skier in 34 years to win two men's World Cup slaloms in a row by triumphing at a night race Wednesday, three days after he won the slalom of the classic Hahnenkamm event in Kitzbuehel.

Racing in the rain in front of 22,500 spectators, Strasser held on to his first-run lead as he beat Timon Haugan of Norway by 0.28 seconds.

Olympic champion and last year’s winner Clement Noel of France was 1.02 behind in third.

“Two very nice races for me. Already felt pretty good in skiing before Kitzbuehel, so I took all the momentum to Schladming. And, yeah, super happy,” Strasser said.

“For me, skiing at the moment, I keep it very simple. That’s one key for the success."

The last skier from Germany who won back-to-back slaloms was Armin Bittner. The second of his two wins in January 1990 also happened in Schladming.

Strasser two years ago also won the annual night race, held at the venue of the 2013 world championships, for his third career victory but didn’t win another event until last weekend.

He positioned himself for Wednesday's win by taking a lead in the opening run. One of the first four starters who had their runs before rain set in, Strasser was 0.10 seconds faster than Haugan, and then extended his lead in the final run.

“It was a very, very good first run. A lot of calmness in my skiing,” Strasser said.

Manuel Feller trailed Strasser by 1.14 in fifth place. The Austrian remained in the lead of the discipline standings after winning three of the previous five slaloms this season.

World champion Henrik Kristoffersen came one-hundredth of a second behind Feller in sixth.

Feller's teammate Fabio Gstrein posted the fastest time in the second run and the Austrian improved from 26th to 10th position.

Mild temperatures and the rain made conditions on the Planai course vastly different from the rock-solid and icy surface at Tuesday’s giant slalom. That race was won by Swiss star Marco Odermatt, who does not compete in slaloms.

Wednesday’s race was briefly interrupted after 30 starters in the opening run when climate activists entered the course behind the finish line and sprinkled powder on the snow in a protest identical to the one at a slalom in Gurgl in November last year.

The men's World Cup travels to Germany for two super-G races in Garmisch-Partenkirchen this weekend.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog