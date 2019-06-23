Newsletter Signup Register / Login
German players celebrate after teammate Sara Daebritz scored their side's second goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade del Alpes in Grenoble, France, Saturday. Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
soccer

Germany beats Nigeria to reach Women's World Cup quarters

GRENOBLE, France

Germany advanced to the Women's World Cup quarterfinals for the eighth straight time, beating African champion Nigeria 3-0 Saturday at Grenoble, France.

Germany captain Alexandra Popp, playing in her 100th international match, scored in the 20th minute. Sara Däbritz made it 2-0 in the 27th with a penalty kick and Lea Schüller got the final goal in the 82nd.

Second-ranked Germany, which has outscored opponents 9-0, plays the winner of Monday's match between Sweden and Canada on June 29 at Rennes, a weeklong layoff that gives time for midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsán's broken toe to heal. The Germans, who won the tournament in 2003 and 2007, have never failed to reach the quarterfinals.

No. 38 Nigeria was in the knockout phase for the second time, the first since it lost in the quarterfinals to Brazil in 1999, and it joined Cameroon to become the first pair of African teams to reach the knockout stage in the same Women's World Cup. The Indomitable Lionesses play England on Sunday.

Popp scored on a 4-yard header off Lina Magull's corner kick, her 48th international goal. A video review upheld the goal after determining Svenja Huth, who was in an offside position, did not obstruct the view of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Däbritz scored on a low penalty kick beyond the outstretched left hand of Nnadozie, her third goal of the tournament and 13th of her international career. Evelyn Nwabuoko had tried to clear a ball but made a studs-up follow through into Magull, causing the penalty.

Nigeria had an excellent chance to cut its deficit in the 50th when second-half substitute Rasheedat Ajibade streaked up a flank and passed to an open Desire Oparanozie, but the ball was just ahead of the forward and rolled by.

Schüller got her ninth international goal following a giveaway by Halimatu Ayinde.

The Super Falcons were missing defender Ngozi Ebere and midfielder Rita Chikwelu, who served suspensions for yellow card accumulation, and forward Asisat Oshoala, who was injured.

